Retailers scramble to improve loyalty rewards
Data shows increasing numbers of consumers seek payback when shopping
30 March 2025 - 00:00
Consumers are increasingly using loyalty programmes, especially those linked to food and fuel purchases, to cushion themselves against the high cost of living, with 82% having used them last year. This is up from 76% in 2023, according to a report this week by Truth and BrandMapp. ..
