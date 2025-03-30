The basic economic reality the ANC doesn’t get
Moeletsi Mbeki says the party fails to grasp that the economy is a national asset — and criticises the DA’s foreign policy impotence
30 March 2025 - 00:00
South Africa needs a more realistic foreign policy that is aligned with the country’s economic interests, but the problem is even wider than that, says political economist and chair of the South African Institute of International Affairs, Moeletsi Mbeki...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.