Business

Forex trading: Two worlds, one important decision

06 April 2025 - 00:00 By Herman Bezuidenhout

The term forex trading has become increasingly popular in recent years, often evoking images of quick profits, high-stakes currency speculation and sophisticated platforms with flashing charts. But for many South Africans, the true meaning of forex trading is misunderstood — especially the difference between legitimate forex services offered by licensed providers and speculative platforms promising high returns...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Still too cryptic to oust even the humble rand Opinion
  2. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Extending your horizons beyond SA’s borders Opinion
  3. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | South Africa and the imperatives of global trade ... Opinion
  4. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Use AI to compete in global trade and investment Opinion
  5. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | A guide to offshore trusts Opinion
  6. HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | We are all traders in life's marketplace Opinion

Most read

  1. SAM MKOKELI | SA fiddles and squabbles as Trump sets world ablaze Opinion
  2. How rail lines have twisted into shackles Business
  3. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour is hiring Careers
  4. Godongwana stays positive Business
  5. Lesotho faces Trump tariff economic death blow Business

Latest Videos

Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?
Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters