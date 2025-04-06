How rail lines have twisted into shackles
Largely because of the logistics crisis, sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture and construction are not delivering nearly as much as they should
06 April 2025 - 00:00
Chris Hattingh, executive director of the Centre for Risk Analysis, says Transnet will remain the biggest risk to South Africa’s economy until its monopoly over rail and ports is ended...
