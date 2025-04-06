It’s your money, claim it now
Services such as Paymenow and Jem HR are allowing wage-earners to break the shackles of getting paid only once a month
06 April 2025 - 00:00
The cost-of-living crisis has spawned a financial services subsector that gives South Africans access to a portion of their salary before payday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.