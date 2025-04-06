Business

It’s your money, claim it now

Services such as Paymenow and Jem HR are allowing wage-earners to break the shackles of getting paid only once a month

06 April 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The cost-of-living crisis has spawned a financial services subsector that gives South Africans access to a portion of their salary before payday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Pandemic habits helping South Africans make ends meet News
  2. 23% of SA’s children suffer from severe hunger: Experts tested solutions South Africa
  3. Government’s VAT-free offal offer is not best nutritional choice: report News
  4. ActionSA's budget proposals 'weird' and 'unlawful', say parties Politics
  5. Many struggling with high cost of food South Africa
  6. Retailers scramble to improve loyalty rewards Business

Most read

  1. SAM MKOKELI | SA fiddles and squabbles as Trump sets world ablaze Opinion
  2. How rail lines have twisted into shackles Business
  3. JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour is hiring Careers
  4. Godongwana stays positive Business
  5. Lesotho faces Trump tariff economic death blow Business

Latest Videos

Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?
Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters