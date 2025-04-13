Business

AI with team spirit? It’s here!

The rise of AI with a team spirit

13 April 2025 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Imagine giving your AI a job — and it hires a few more AIs to help, splits up the work, reviews their outputs and hands you the polished result. That is the promise of AI agents, much touted by tech companies since the middle of last year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Australia and SA shape new Nissan Navara Opinion
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Language becomes a new infrastructure Opinion
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | African music no longer on the fringes Business
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Google Cloud holds $90bn promise for Africa Opinion
  5. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Next mobile generation is ready to run Opinion
  6. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Black Friday Index springs a surprise Opinion

Most read

  1. MPs get grim message on VAT hikes Business
  2. SA plane maker hobbled by Trump decrees Business
  3. GUGU LOURIE | It’s time to end Vodacom’s 25-year battle against Makate Opinion
  4. JOB AD | HOD: Free State department of agriculture & rural development Careers
  5. JOB AD | HOD: Free State department of social development Careers

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...