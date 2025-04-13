Luxury big league beckons as Prada brings Versace home
13 April 2025 - 00:00
Prada's deal to buy Versace revives hopes for a “Made in Italy” luxury champion after many other family-founded brands ended up in French, Swiss or US hands, and comes as many Italian groups are outperforming the struggling sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.