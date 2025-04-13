Business

New bank will help boost African fossil fuels

African Energy Bank is being launched in Nigeria to help the continent exploit its oil and gas reserves and meet electricity deficit

13 April 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The African Petroleum Producers Organisation (Appo) and the African Export-Import Bank are teaming up to create a first-of-its-kind bank — the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) — to fund energy projects on the continent, particularly in the oil and gas sector...

