New bank will help boost African fossil fuels
African Energy Bank is being launched in Nigeria to help the continent exploit its oil and gas reserves and meet electricity deficit
13 April 2025 - 00:00
The African Petroleum Producers Organisation (Appo) and the African Export-Import Bank are teaming up to create a first-of-its-kind bank — the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) — to fund energy projects on the continent, particularly in the oil and gas sector...
