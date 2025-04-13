Newsmaker
South Africa’s ground zero in Trump’s trade war
Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, says the response to the impact of tariffs on the auto industry must accelerate
13 April 2025 - 00:00
Denise van Huyssteen, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, says urgent action will be needed to prevent a jobs bloodbath in the Eastern Cape’s economic heartland in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s global tariff blitz...
