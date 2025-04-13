Surge in gold price fuelled by uncertainty
With the announcement of new tariffs by Trump, investors are once again turning to gold as a hedge against market instability
13 April 2025 - 00:00
Gold miners are set for further profitability after the price of bullion climbed to record levels due to trade tensions, persistent inflationary pressures and geopolitical volatility which continue to drive demand for the precious metal...
