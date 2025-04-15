Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit charts mobile-first, AI-driven future for Africa

Leveraging its ICT proficiency in 5G, cloud computing, and large language models (LLM), Huawei is committed to powering the growth of the financial services sector. The scale of its expertise can be seen over its 27-year track record in Africa, where it has supported telcos, fintechs and banks to drastically enhance financial inclusion. “Our cross-sector collaborations are instrumental in accelerating the growth of inclusive finance and significantly reducing the proportion of unbanked individuals in Sub-Saharan Africa,” said Guo.

Huawei’s impactful work on the continent includes partnering with telecommunication leaders like Safaricom in Kenya to launch M-Pesa, a mobile money transfer service that now boasts over 34-million customers in East Africa. In the fintech sector, Huawei has partnered with innovators like Opay in Nigeria, contributing to the financial services platform’s impressive reach of 35-million users within the past five years. “Now, we are working with a leading African bank to achieve 100-million users over the next five years through the development of fully digital ecosystems.”

Other speakers at the summit showcased how Huawei’s digital platforms strengthen banking resilience, reduce service outages and guide industry partners on trends that will inform the future of Africa’s financial services industry. They also shared insights on the growing importance of cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) for digital innovation.

The future of Africa’s financial services industry

Award-winning futurist and author Brett King spoke about the future possibilities that AI agents and AI-based ecosystems could unlock for the sector.

Focusing on Bank 5.0 and Agentic Banking, King stressed that sectors like financial services would need to integrate AI into their processes and problem sets to reap the rewards of cutting-edge AI advancements.