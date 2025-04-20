Business

FIC wants SA to leave greylist this year

Outstanding risk and compliance forms must be submitted urgently, says financial watchdog's Christopher Malan

20 April 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has urged businesses and professionals handling large amounts of money to increase their rate of submission of risk and compliance forms under its increased scope of regulation, if South Africa hopes to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF’s) greylist by December...

