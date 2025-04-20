National Lottery licence set for court battle
Bidders argue that minister Park Tau’s decision to issue temporary licence favours the incumbent, Ithuba Holdings
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau’s refusal to consent to a proposed draft court order to speed up the awarding of the fourth national lottery licence has set the scene for a legal showdown between him and one of the bidders in the first week of May...
