Steel in the eye of the tariffs storm
Stronger protection may be needed to spare local industry from dumping, says South African Iron and Steel Institute
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Finding alternative markets for South African exports under threat from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs is not a panacea for all sectors, and the country might have to consider imposing stricter protection measures to shield local industries such as steel from products dumped by countries with excess stock. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.