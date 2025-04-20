Take me to your leader
To prevent artificial intelligence becoming anarchical intelligence, software maker Salesforce is creating a CEO to rule all your bots
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Your AI assistant wants a raise. It’s working overtime managing five other AI assistants, each more annoying than the last. One books your meetings at 2am, and another insists you really need a wellness webinar. The assistant has had enough — and nominates itself for promotion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.