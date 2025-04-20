Business

Take me to your leader

To prevent artificial intelligence becoming anarchical intelligence, software maker Salesforce is creating a CEO to rule all your bots

20 April 2025 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Your AI assistant wants a raise. It’s working overtime managing five other AI assistants, each more annoying than the last. One books your meetings at 2am, and another insists you really need a wellness webinar. The assistant has had enough — and nominates itself for promotion...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | AI with team spirit? It’s here! Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Australia and SA shape new Nissan Navara Opinion
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Language becomes a new infrastructure Opinion
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | African music no longer on the fringes Business
  5. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Google Cloud holds $90bn promise for Africa Opinion
  6. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Next mobile generation is ready to run Opinion

Most read

  1. Retailers offer assurances as VAT increase looms Business
  2. Weight-loss drugs fatten Clicks bottom line Business
  3. Transnet strike standoff Business
  4. National Lottery licence set for court battle Business
  5. SAM MKOKELI | The danger to us could very well be in SA, not the US Opinion

Latest Videos

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix
The Stolen Girl | Official Trailer | Freeform