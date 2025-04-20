Weight-loss drugs fatten Clicks bottom line
Clicks pharmacy, which contributes 25.7% to total turnover, grew turnover by 9.2% to R4.7bn, driven by all scheduled medicine classes
20 April 2025 - 00:00
The demand for weight-loss products Ozempic and Mounjaro boosted Clicks pharmacy sales in the half year to February with the company expecting the momentum to continue given the increase in diabetes patients. ..
