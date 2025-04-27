High hopes at Sibanye for US tax bonanza
But fingers are being crossed that Trump’s men will not undo credits lobbied from Biden administration
27 April 2025 - 00:00
Diversified mining and metals group Sibanye Stillwater is in line for a tax windfall of more than R4bn thanks to an amendment to US tax rules that will boost its loss-making platinum and palladium operations in that country. ..
