Business

More tough tests face SA after VAT decision

27 April 2025 - 00:00 By RAYMOND PARSONS

The decision by the National Treasury not to raise VAT to 15.5% on May 1 is the right one in the circumstances. After intense debate, a rise in VAT was found to be unnecessary, and for both economic and political reasons the proposed increase failed to command wide support. An unchanged VAT rate brings welcome certainty and relief to business and consumers and to that extent it is confidence-building. Nonetheless, several tough decisions still need to be taken to ensure South Africa's fiscal sustainability over the longer term...

