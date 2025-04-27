More tough tests face SA after VAT decision
27 April 2025 - 00:00
The decision by the National Treasury not to raise VAT to 15.5% on May 1 is the right one in the circumstances. After intense debate, a rise in VAT was found to be unnecessary, and for both economic and political reasons the proposed increase failed to command wide support. An unchanged VAT rate brings welcome certainty and relief to business and consumers and to that extent it is confidence-building. Nonetheless, several tough decisions still need to be taken to ensure South Africa's fiscal sustainability over the longer term...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.