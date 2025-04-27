Business

The numbers issue that hobbles SMEs

Bridgit Evans, head of the SAB Foundation, says emerging entrepreneurs need help with financial literacy if they are to thrive

27 April 2025 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

South Africa needs to turbocharge small business development, says Bridgit Evans, executive director of the SAB Foundation, one of the most successful private sector champions of entrepreneurship in the country...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. GUGU LOURIE | Really Vodacom, it’s enough now Opinion
  2. High hopes at Sibanye for US tax bonanza Business
  3. Sars gives businesses more time for VAT increase reversals Business
  4. Weight-loss drugs fatten Clicks bottom line Business
  5. SEZs ‘hold the key’ to Africa’s trade future Business Times

Latest Videos

2025 National Freedom Day celebrations
Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa funeral service