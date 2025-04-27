'The Wizard of Oz' gets an AI makeover
27 April 2025 - 00:00
It begins with a tornado. Not the one that swept Dorothy out of Kansas in 1939, but a digital whirlwind that greeted an invitation-only audience for a preview inside the Sphere in Las Vegas — a 112m-tall dome where technology and storytelling collide with AI. The Wizard of Oz at Sphere is not so much a remake as a reinvention, where AI both enhances the movie and expands its reality...
