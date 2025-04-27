Trump's shadow looms large over G20's future
27 April 2025 - 00:00
South African officials leading the Group of 20 (G20) engagements in Washington, DC this week say the US remains willing to be a constructive partner in the G20 and take it forward next year, but experts have warned that President Donald Trump’s clear aversion to global co-operation could weaken the forum...
