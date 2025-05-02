JOB ADS | The department of employment & labour’s Compensation Fund is hiring

The Compensation Fund of the department of employment & labour is looking for qualified candidates to fill six positions. The main objective of this fund is to provide compensation for disability, illness and death resulting from occupational injuries and diseases.

It is the department’s intention to promote equity through the filling of these posts with the candidates whose transfer/appointment will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan. Coloured and white people, Indians, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Available positions include:

Deputy director: Strategic Planning

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/2

HR 5/1/2/3/2 Remuneration: R896,436 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11)

per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualification (NQF Level 6) in strategic management, business administration, business management or public management. Five years’ functional experience in strategic planning environment on an assistant director or entry management level.

Enquiries: Contact Mr MJ Ledwaba on 072 591 9784

Contact Mr MJ Ledwaba on 072 591 9784 Applications*: email Jobs-CF2@labour.gov.za

Deputy director: Fraud Investigation

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/3

HR 5/1/2/3/3 Remuneration: R896,436 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11)

per annum (all inclusive) (SR 11) Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in forensic investigations, commerce, law or criminal justice. Post-graduate degree relevant for the above will be an advantage. Five years’ functional experience in investigation on crime or anti-corruption environment, of which two years must be at an assistant director or entry management level.

Enquiries: Contact Ms F Fakir on 071 677 0277

Contact Ms F Fakir on 071 677 0277 Applications*: email Jobs-CF2@labour.gov.za

Assistant director: Pension Payment

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/4

HR 5/1/2/3/4 Remuneration: R582,444 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 10)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: National diploma or degree (NQF Level 6) in finance. Two years’ functional experience in a pension or payroll administration environment. Two years’ supervisory experience.

Enquiries: Contact Ms Y Tshidada on 060 989 8361

Contact Ms Y Tshidada on 060 989 8361 Applications*: email Jobs-CF12@labour.gov.za

Assistant director: Facilities

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/5

HR 5/1/2/3/5 Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in building science, architecture, civil engineering, quantity surveying, facility management or property management. Four years’ functional experience in facilities and building management, of which two years must be supervisory experience.

Enquiries: Contact Mr MS Mokau on 060 971 4675

Contact Mr MS Mokau on 060 971 4675 Applications*: email Jobs-CF3@labour.gov.za

Assistant director: Board and Corporate Secretariat

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/6

HR 5/1/2/3/6 Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year tertiary qualification (NQF Level 6) in public administration, office administration, business administration, commerce law, office management, public management or administration management: gen. Four years’ functional experience in a secretariat or administration environment, of which two years must be supervisory experience.

Enquiries: Contact Ms D Matabane on 078 457 0377

Contact Ms D Matabane on 078 457 0377 Applications*: email Jobs-CF11@labour.gov.za

Assistant director: Demand and Aquisitions

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/7

HR 5/1/2/3/7 Remuneration: R468,459 per annum (all inclusive) (SR 09)

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Compensation Fund, Pretoria Requirements: Three-year qualification (NQF Level 6) in supply chain management, logistics or purchasing management. BCom Law will be an added advantage. Two years’ functional experience in SCM contract management and demand and acquisitions. Two years’ supervisory experience in SCM contract management and demand and acquisitions.

Enquiries: Contact Mr S Hadebe on 060 683 4325

Contact Mr S Hadebe on 060 683 4325 Applications*: email Jobs-CF13@labour.gov.za

*How to apply:

All applications must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here. A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

To apply online, use the correct email address associated with the post you wish to apply for; indicate the correct job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email. Applications must include a Z83 application form and CV only — these must be submitted in a PDF format and as a single file (one document/attachment). A JPEG (picture/snapshot) application will not be accepted.

Alternatively, applications addressed to the chief director: Corporate Services can be delivered via post to PO Box 955, Pretoria, 0001 or by hand to Compensation House, 167 Thabo Sehume Street, Delta Heights Building, Pretoria.

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of section A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to the limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

However, the questions related to conditions that prevent reappointment under Part F must be answered and the declaration signed.

The closing date for applications for all posts is May 12 2025 at 4pm (walk-in) and midnight (online).

NB:

Failure to comply with the above instructions, including the submission of the requested documents, will result in your application being disqualified.

The department does not accept applications via fax.

Applications received using the incorrect application for employment (“old” Z83 form) and those received late will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from human resources; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert.

Non-RSA citizens/permanent resident holders in possession of foreign qualifications must ensure these are accompanied by an evaluation report issued by the South African Qualification Authority (only when shortlisted).

All shortlisted candidates shall undertake a pre-entry practical exercise as part of the assessment method to determine their suitability based on the post’s technical and generic requirements.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

The successful candidate for each post will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointments to the above advertised posts.

Please note: by responding to this advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing, and storing of your personal information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act. Your information will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

For more details on each post, see the department of employment & labour’s website.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.