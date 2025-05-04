Newsmaker
Anglo partnership with municipalities leads by example
Anglo’s approach to help improve service delivery in eight municipalities in three provinces Limpopo provinces is bearing fruit
04 May 2025 - 00:00
Musa Jack, manager of a multi-year Anglo American programme to fix municipalities, says the government needs to do much more to address corruption and political instability at local government level...
