Meta plays catch-up in AI arms race
New Llama 4 model aims to close gap with ChatGPT and Google Gemini
04 May 2025 - 00:00
Artificial intelligence (AI) doesn’t pause for catch-up, but that hasn’t stopped Meta from trying. At the company’s inaugural LlamaCon developer conference, hosted virtually on Tuesday, the Facebook owner released Llama 4, the latest version of its large language model that competes with the likes of ChatGPT and Google Gemini...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.