Newsmaker
Can tariffs goad the government into a gallop?
Gibs faculty member Ravi Pillay says Trump’s trade war should wake the government up to the need for tangible action on luring investors
11 May 2025 - 00:00
South Africa must use the 30% tariff slapped on its exports to the US by President Donald Trump as a “galvanising moment to become competitive”, says former diplomat Ravi Pillay (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2025-03-23-in-the-global-game-of-luring-investment-results-trump-rhetoric/), a faculty member at the Gordon Institute of Business Science...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.