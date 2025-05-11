Business

Green energy sector sees red over tariffs

Itac plan aimed at boosting local manufacturing seen as misguided

11 May 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The renewable energy sector is up in arms over plans to raise customs duties on imported materials used to manufacture solar power products. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going News
  2. Call for BP to change structure, oust strategy chief Business
  3. ALAIN EBOBISSE | Africa's energy transition is not just about going green Opinion
  4. 'SA needs time to avoid EU carbon tax' Business
  5. Copper 360 bullish on metal's future despite Trump policies Business
  6. Global North has left us on our own in energy technology debate: Ramokgopa Politics

Most read

  1. From one car to 5,000 in 18 years: How Pace Car Rental accelerated to a ... Business
  2. Tau fails to allay fears over R100bn Transformation Fund Business
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Ill-considered equity law is no tonic  for growth, jobs Opinion
  4. Niche job losses in microbrewing Business
  5. GUGU LOURIE | The Post Office can digitally transform rural SA Opinion

Latest Videos

‘Sabbatical’ official trailer
THE MONKEY - Official Redband Trailer - In Theaters February 21