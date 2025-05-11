Lesaka gains social grant clients
Fintech company formerly known as Net1 reports adding 89,000 EasyPay Everywhere users in Q3
11 May 2025 - 00:00
Fintech company Lesaka says it now has 13% market share among social grant recipients and plans to grow this to 20% in the next three-five years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.