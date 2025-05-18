Banking on our hustle and create jobs

Funders must move with the times to help SMEs and make inroads into unemployment

South Africa is hurtling deeper into an unemployment crisis that shows no signs of easing. Our official unemployment rate, which is already one of the highest in the world, has climbed yet again, rising from 31.9% in late 2024 to a staggering 32.9% in the first quarter of this year...