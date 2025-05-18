Sasria mulls wider cover in riskier world
State body working with World Bank and IMF on possible cover for climate events and cyberattacks
18 May 2025 - 00:00
The state’s disaster insurance company is studying the possible expansion of its mandate to include coverage for terror-linked cyberattacks and climate change-related weather events, with a feasibility report to be handed to the National Treasury by November...
