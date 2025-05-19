Business

Exxaro accelerates diversification with strategic manganese acquisition

19 May 2025 - 14:51
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Exxaro Resources has aquired interests in Tshipi Borwa, Mokala and Hotazel Manganese Mines. Picture: Exxaro Resources
Exxaro Resources has aquired interests in Tshipi Borwa, Mokala and Hotazel Manganese Mines. Picture: Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources announces its entry into the manganese sector with the acquisition of a portfolio of assets in SA’s world-class Kalahari Manganese Field.

The company entered into binding agreements to acquire a portfolio of manganese assets from Ntsimbintle Holdings and OM Holdings. These include interests in Tshipi Borwa, Mokala and Hotazel manganese mines. The R11.67bn transaction marks a strategic expansion into transition minerals essential for steel and renewable technologies.

This bold step aligns with Exxaro’s strategy to diversify into transition minerals and energy solutions while remaining anchored in its coal base. The acquisition enhances Exxaro’s operational footprint, unlocks long-life resources, and supports SA’s just energy transition — reinforcing Exxaro’s role as a purpose-driven leader in the mining sector.

For more information on Exxaro's acquisition of Manganese assets, visit the company's website

Exxaro, powering possibilities in Africa and beyond

Stay up to date with the latest news from Exxaro Resources by following the company on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

This article was sponsored by Exxaro Resources.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Competition watchdog greenlights Canal+ takeover of MultiChoice, with conditions Business
  2. Exxaro accelerates diversification with strategic manganese acquisition Business
  3. SA committed to policy certainty, says Paul Mashatile at France meeting Business
  4. Absa not damaged by scandal — Moloko Business
  5. Vodacom posts results Business

Latest Videos

Crete earthquake sparks tsunami warning off coast of Greece after magnitude 5.9 ...
GWM at Auto Shanghai