Competition watchdog greenlights Canal+ takeover of MultiChoice, with conditions

21 May 2025 - 11:58 By Nqobile Dludla
The Competition Commission on Wednesday recommended the Competition Tribunal approve France's Canal+ offer to buy shares it does not own in MultiChoice, with conditions. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

The Competition Commission on Wednesday recommended the Competition Tribunal approve France's Canal+ offer to buy shares it does not own in pay TV broadcaster MultiChoice, with conditions.

Canal+, part of French media group Vivendi, last year made a firm offer of R125 in cash per MultiChoice share, or about R35bn, which valued the company at about R55bn.

Reuters

