The Competition Commission on Wednesday recommended the Competition Tribunal approve France's Canal+ offer to buy shares it does not own in pay TV broadcaster MultiChoice, with conditions.
Canal+, part of French media group Vivendi, last year made a firm offer of R125 in cash per MultiChoice share, or about R35bn, which valued the company at about R55bn.
Reuters
Competition watchdog greenlights Canal+ takeover of MultiChoice, with conditions
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
The Competition Commission on Wednesday recommended the Competition Tribunal approve France's Canal+ offer to buy shares it does not own in pay TV broadcaster MultiChoice, with conditions.
Canal+, part of French media group Vivendi, last year made a firm offer of R125 in cash per MultiChoice share, or about R35bn, which valued the company at about R55bn.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Nigerian competition agency sues MultiChoice over price hike
KingMakers expands into South Africa as MultiChoice reports facing tough economic conditions
MultiChoice bleeds subscribers, blames tough economy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos