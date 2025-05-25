Economic development at heart of budget, says Godongwana
R1.03-trillion will be allocated to public infrastructure over the medium term, with R402bn to roads, R219.2bn to energy, and R156.3bn to water and sanitation
25 May 2025 - 00:00
While the National Treasury had to scale back funds it hoped to allocate to various programmes in this year’s budget, it managed to squeeze through enough to keep economic development spending at R289.8bn, with R1-trillion for infrastructure over the medium term...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.