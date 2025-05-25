G7 finance leaders try to downplay tariff disputes
25 May 2025 - 00:00
Finance leaders from the Group of Seven industrialised democracies sought to downplay disputes over US President Donald Trump's tariffs and find some common ground to keep the forum viable as they met in the Canadian Rocky Mountains on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.