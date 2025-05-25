KZN at odds with Reserve Bank over Ithala
Finance MEC Francois Rodgers says province will approach judge president to prevent liquidation of bank and freezing of accounts
25 May 2025 - 00:00
The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government plans to ask the judge president in the province for an interdict blocking efforts by the South African Reserve Bank to have Ithala Bank liquidated. ..
