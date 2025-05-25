New twist in Shell SA sale
Bidder Gunvor dumps Afrifund for Manne Dipico company as local BEE partner
25 May 2025 - 00:00
A legal showdown is looming over the sale of Shell's downstream business in South Africa. At the heart of the battle is a decision by Swiss energy firm Gunvor to dump Afrifund Investments, led by businessman Sipho Maseko, as its local BEE partner. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.