Old-fashioned search gets Google shake-up
AI Overviews now topping search results is tip of the iceberg for tech revolution
25 May 2025 - 00:00
Google has detonated the foundation of the internet. Search, the product that defined the company and shaped how the web is navigated, is being re-engineered from the ground up. The blue links that funnel more than $500bn (R9-trillion) in digital advertising are being pushed aside in favour of something more ambitious: an AI system that interprets, reasons and acts...
