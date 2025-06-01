Lawyers are falling for AI hallucinations
01 June 2025 - 00:00
It was always going to happen. One day, a legal firm would swap out decades of precedent and procedure for something scraped up by a chatbot, and end up citing case law that didn’t exist. Because we all know large language models are designed to predict the next word and not the next fact. So the last thing we should trust it with is formal references and citations. Especially in law...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.