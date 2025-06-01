Miners unite against draft bill
'It amounts to expropriation,' says Pan African Resources as industry gears up to challenge proposed legislation
01 June 2025 - 00:00
Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources has described the draft Mineral Resources Development Bill as amounting to “expropriation” and has vowed to fight a provision that will force tailings storage operators to either include these under existing mineral rights or risk losing ownership of the assets to the state. ..
