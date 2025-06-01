Business

State mulls expropriation of land for transmitting power

01 June 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Energy and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has hinted that the government could expropriate land to put up transmission lines as it seeks to keep up with increased energy generation...

