Huawei Mate X6 proves foldables can be tough, powerful and practical
With unmatched engineering, impressive performance upgrades, and thoughtful design, the Mate X6 sets new benchmarks for foldable smartphones
When foldable smartphones first emerged, they promised a bold new future in mobile technology, bigger screens, smaller footprints, and a reimagined user experience. But the reality was far less refined. The first wave of foldables dazzled with concept but fell short in execution. Fragile hinges, vulnerable screens, and performance limitations gave consumers pause. Many questioned whether these sleek devices were truly ready for daily life or simply tech experiments dressed in premium finishes.
Fast-forward to 2025, and the conversation is shifting. Huawei’s latest flagship foldable, the Huawei Mate X6, marks a turning point not just for the brand, but for the entire category. It’s not a device that asks for compromise: it proves foldables can be as tough, powerful and practical as any top-tier smartphone. Armed with serious materials engineering, performance upgrades, and thoughtful design, the Mate X6 represents what a foldable phone should have been all along.
Redefining smartphone durability
Durability has long been the Achilles’ heel of foldable phones. Huawei addressed this head-on with a completely reimagined structure for the Huawei Mate X6. The exterior screen is shielded by second-generation Kunlun Glass, which incorporates a reinforced glass network that delivers 25 times more drop resistance than previous models.
Inside, the primary folding screen is backed by a carbon fibre plate that increases rigidity by 65%, ensuring the device can be opened and closed repeatedly without compromising structural integrity. Supporting it all is an aviation-grade aluminium frame, enhanced to be 37% stronger with better resistance to compression and bending, so it’s as reassuringly solid as it is sleek.
Smarter hinge, sleeker form
The hinge, that crucial mechanical element of every foldable, has also received a major upgrade. It is precision-engineered using 100% Rocket Steel, a material with a tensile strength of 19,00MPa. This means the Huawei Mate X6 hinge is now 27% stronger.
The embedded slide rail structure has allowed Huawei to slim down the hinge by 12% when folded and 14% when unfolded, contributing to the phone’s impressively slim profile of just 9.85mm folded and 4.6mm unfolded. These aren’t just numbers but evidence of genuine engineering progress, where elegance no longer comes at the cost of durability.
Cool under pressure
Yet hardware isn’t the only story. The Huawei Mate X6 pairs this robust build with powerful performance, thanks partly to its intelligent thermal design. One of the challenges with larger screens is heat management, especially during intense use like gaming or streaming.
Huawei has solved this with a dual-module heat dissipation system that spreads heat across both screen sections, increasing the dissipation area by 30%. The addition of ultra-high thermal conductivity graphene, with a conductivity coefficient of 2,000W/mK, enhances overall efficiency by 33%, helping the device remain cool and responsive.
Camera power without compromise
Photography, another historical weak spot for foldables, is no longer a compromise. The Huawei Mate X6 is equipped with Huawei’s Ultra Chroma Camera system, incorporating 1.5-million spectral channels for a 120% improvement in colour accuracy. Whether you’re photographing subtle skin tones or bold sunsets, the results are vivid and true to life.
A standout feature is the telephoto macro lens, which supports 5cm close-ups with periscope zoom, offering creative flexibility that most smartphones, foldable or not, simply can’t match. The 50MP main camera also includes a 10-step adjustable physical aperture, giving users professional-level control over depth of field and light intake.
Display and software that adapts to you
Then there’s the display experience. The Huawei Mate X6 features dual OLED panels: a 6.45″ external screen and a 7.93″ internal display, both with stunning resolution and peak brightness levels of 2,500 and 1,800 nits respectively. Whether you’re reading outdoors or watching content in dim lighting, clarity and colour remain uncompromised. Both screens also support adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, balancing silky-smooth visuals with power efficiency.
The Mate X6 runs on EMUI 15, Huawei’s latest operating system, offering a clean, responsive interface with productivity enhancements like Live Multitasking, letting users run up to three apps at once in expanded view. Everything runs seamlessly, from meetings to media editing, underpinned by the hardware’s durability and thermal efficiency.
Ready for a foldable without trade-offs?
With the Mate X6, Huawei hasn’t just refined the foldable. It has redefined it. The wait is over for those who’ve been waiting for a foldable that finally delivers on sleek design, robust durability and serious performance.
The Huawei Mate X6 is available online and in select stores across SA.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.