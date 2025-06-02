Huawei Mate X6 proves foldables can be tough, powerful and practical

When foldable smartphones first emerged, they promised a bold new future in mobile technology, bigger screens, smaller footprints, and a reimagined user experience. But the reality was far less refined. The first wave of foldables dazzled with concept but fell short in execution. Fragile hinges, vulnerable screens, and performance limitations gave consumers pause. Many questioned whether these sleek devices were truly ready for daily life or simply tech experiments dressed in premium finishes.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the conversation is shifting. Huawei’s latest flagship foldable, the Huawei Mate X6, marks a turning point not just for the brand, but for the entire category. It’s not a device that asks for compromise: it proves foldables can be as tough, powerful and practical as any top-tier smartphone. Armed with serious materials engineering, performance upgrades, and thoughtful design, the Mate X6 represents what a foldable phone should have been all along.

Redefining smartphone durability

Durability has long been the Achilles’ heel of foldable phones. Huawei addressed this head-on with a completely reimagined structure for the Huawei Mate X6. The exterior screen is shielded by second-generation Kunlun Glass, which incorporates a reinforced glass network that delivers 25 times more drop resistance than previous models.