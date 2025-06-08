Mr Price capex to hit R1.6bn
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Mr Price will ramp up its capital expenditure to R1.6bn with the bulk of the money going into new stores and upgrades of existing outlets as well as the supply chain. The company opened 184 stores in the year to the end of March, taking the total to 3,030. The bulk of the new stores were in the apparel segment, at 154, of which 74 were Studio 88...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.