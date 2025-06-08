SA faces long road to recovery from Trump tariffs, says OECD
But report forecasts monetary policy easing and two-pot pension payouts will enhance economic activity and consumption
08 June 2025 - 00:00
In a mixed outlook for South Africa, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warns that South Africa's recovery from the US tariff regime will be slow, though two-pot pension system payouts will increase spending in the local economy. ..
