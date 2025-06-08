Newsmaker
The bootlegger burden on our economy
Busa CEO Khulekani Mathe says the state needs to crack down on illicit trade and its heavy financial toll
08 June 2025 - 00:00
The government needs to act with more urgency against illicit trade, which costs the country 10% of GDP and affects everything from tobacco to wildlife, says the CEO of Business Unity South Africa (Busa), Khulekani Mathe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.