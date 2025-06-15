Newsmaker
Beggars can’t be choosers
South Africa regulates itself into a no-go zone for the investment it desperately needs, says Adrian Saville, professor of economics, finance and strategy at the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science
15 June 2025 - 00:00
The government must stop thinking it can continue making the rules for investors and expect them to come, says Adrian Saville, professor of economics, finance and strategy at the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science...
