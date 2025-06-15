Business

Labour migration policy a legal powder keg, experts warn

15 June 2025 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Provisions in the national labour migration policy (NLMP) white paper for quotas limiting the hiring of foreigners in certain businesses and sectors are likely to be challenged in court, labour law experts say...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Tau backs Capitec CEO's call for new approach to unemployment data Politics
  2. RECORDED | Ramaphosa engages with Presidential Youth Employment Intervention Politics
  3. 'It's phenomenal': Ramaphosa hails teacher assistant jobs for helping millions ... Politics
  4. SIYABULELA GEBE | Glittering towers, shadowed lives: why Peter Bruce’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SA will continue to use race-based terms until all are equal: Ramaphosa Politics
  6. Ramaphosa offended by GNU partner Mulder's suggestion to scrap BEE laws Politics

Most read

  1. Bring it on, Elon! SA mobile operators tell MPs they would welcome Starlink Business
  2. MultiChoice pilots weekly subscriptions Business
  3. JOB ADS | The ministry of police is hiring Careers
  4. Labour migration policy a legal powder keg, experts warn Business
  5. FATIMA VAWDA | Steps towards more diverse asset management Business

Latest Videos

Shaka iLembe Season 2: Cast reflects on filming and the impactful soundtrack
Biker clashes the prelude to war in Pretoria north