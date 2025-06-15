MultiChoice pilots weekly subscriptions
Pay-TV operator hopes the change will help cash-strapped consumers suspending their payment
15 June 2025 - 00:00
MultiChoice is piloting weekly subscriptions in Uganda, which if successful will be rolled out to other markets as the company struggles to retain and attract customers. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.