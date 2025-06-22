Maserati could be put on sale
Parent Stellantis’ adviser McKinsey might explore divestment to handle fallout from Trump’s tariff wars
22 June 2025 - 00:00
Stellantis is considering selling its struggling luxury Maserati unit, among other options, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the carmaker seeks to overhaul its sprawling portfolio of 14 brands...
