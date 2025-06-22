Middle East tensions add to central banks' uncertainty
22 June 2025 - 00:00
Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ongoing trade wars have deepened uncertainty for the global outlook on growth and inflation, leaving central banks unsure if their approach to fighting inflation will yield the desired results...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.