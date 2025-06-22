World Bank mulls R9bn push for South African power plan
22 June 2025 - 00:00
The World Bank Group is considering financing $500m (about R9bn) of South Africa's participation in a new credit guarantee facility meant to unlock private financing for a massive transmission grid expansion plan, a senior bank official said this week...
