Billions in benefits owed but unclaimed
Financial services firms have more than R90bn they want to give to rightful owners
29 June 2025 - 00:00
Banks, retirement fund firms, insurance companies and the JSE are sitting on more than R90bn in unclaimed benefits belonging to members of the public, including R4.5bn in unclaimed dividends. They are trying to trace millions of beneficiaries who might not know they are due a payout...
